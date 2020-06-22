MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — A police officer fatally shot a 19-year-old man after an alleged stabbing Sunday in Milpitas, authorities said.
Officers responded Sunday to a report of a stabbing inside an apartment and found the man in a nearby courtyard with a knife, police said.
Officers ordered the man to drop his knife and surrender, but police said he instead ran at an officer who fired at him an unknown amount of times, wounding him. The 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he died. His name has not yet been released.
The victim of the stabbing, a 34-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital. He is recovering and was later released from the hospital.
Milpitas Police, who released the information about the officer-involved shooting late Sunday night, said they are "actively investigating" the case along with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
