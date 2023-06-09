The California Department of Water Resources announced $288 million in grants Friday to help fund drinking water, drought response and flood control projects around the state.
DWR highlighted several projects that will receive funds, including three in and around the Bay Area that together will get $17 million for groundwater recharge, water supply and recycled water projects.
In Alameda County, the Zone 7 Water Agency will receive $300,000 to build an automated self-service recycled water fill station to provide water year-round for irrigation and other uses.
In Santa Cruz County, the San Lorenzo Valley Water District will receive $4.5 million to replace nine leaking water storage tanks with six fire-resistant steel tanks to increase the district’s current storage capacity from 160,000-720,000 gallons.
Much of SLVWD’s water storage and delivery system was destroyed during the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex Fire.
In San Joaquin County, the Stockton East Water District will receive $12.2 million to divert water from the New Hogan Reservoir for groundwater recharge and drinking water.
The bulk of the funding comes from DWR’s Urban Community Drought Relief Grant program.
