The mayors of 13 of California’s largest cities Wednesday called on state lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide greater and more permanent funding to address the state’s interconnected crises of homelessness, affordable housing and mental health care.

Members of the California Big City Mayors coalition met with legislators and the governor at the state Capitol in Sacramento and called on the governor to allocate $2 billion annually to the state’s Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention Program, known as HHAP, and $1.5 billion to the state’s Homekey program that has utilized a variety of housing options, including purchasing former hotels.

