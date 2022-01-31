SAN FRANCISCO — A man who tumbled onto the rocks at San Francisco’s Baker Beach and got trapped was rescued by the city’s fire department Saturday afternoon, fire officials said.
Firefighters extricated the trapped man around 1:30 p.m. Saturday and medics are evaluating his injuries, according to the fire department. The injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, officials said.
Mile-long Baker Beach lies at the foot of the cliffs west of the Golden Gate in San Francisco.
