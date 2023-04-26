Prosecutors will still pursue felony charges against a man who allegedly struck ex-San Francisco Fire Commissioner Don Carmignani, despite new evidence that appears to link Carmignani with a series of attacks against unhoused people.
On April 5, Carmignani was reportedly hospitalized after he was hit with a metal rod by an unhoused person near his mother’s home in the city’s Marina District. Garrett Doty, 24, was later arrested and faces felony assault and battery charges.
“We will do everything in our power, and as allowed by law, to ensure Mr. Doty faces consequences for this violent attack,” the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.
But the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office is requesting that the charges be dropped after new evidence suggests that Carmignani allegedly instigated an altercation with Doty, and may be involved in multiple bear spray assaults and a robbery against homeless people in the Cow Hollow and Marina neighborhoods.
Defense attorneys argue that in the video footage, which was turned over from the District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, Carmignani approached Doty with bear spray in his hand before they began arguing. A witness said she heard Carmignani “threaten to stab and kill” Doty if he did not leave.
Doty’s attorney argues that he hit Carmignani in self-defense.
Also included in the evidence submitted Tuesday were police records from 2021 to 2023 that described eight separate violent crimes against unhoused people in the Cow Hollow and Marina neighborhoods.
In each case, an unidentified man would spray unhoused people — some of whom were sleeping during the time of the attack — with bear or pepper spray unprovoked, according to the Public Defender’s Office, which says Carmignani allegedly matches the physical description of the suspect.
