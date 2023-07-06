San Francisco police are looking for the person who assaulted an 83-year-old man Tuesday.
At approximately 3:45 p.m., officers from the Tenderloin station responded to reports of an unprovoked aggravated assault near U.N. Plaza. The victim was already being treated by medics and was later transported to a hospital for bone fractures.
Footage released by police shows a white man with light colored hair, approximately 35 to 45 years old, suddenly shove the victim to the ground.
The suspect was wearing a dark hooded jacket, a blue collared shirt, camouflage pants and black shoes, and carried a large black plastic bag.
Police are asking the public for help identifying the man. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Callers may remain anonymous.
