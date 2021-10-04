Public safety

Friday was not business as usual at Los Altos High School after classes were disrupted for most of the day after the school received a morning phone call with a report of explosive devices on campus.

A spokesperson for the Los Altos Police Department said that the phone call came in at 8:55 a.m. Friday, just as classes were beginning. School staff immediately called 911 and began evacuating students.

Once officers arrived on scene, they closed all streets surrounding the campus, also evacuating as many as 12 homes along Alicia Way. Police coordinated the investigation with neighboring jurisdictions and federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Division.

School administration coordinated the release of students to their parents or guardians. Law enforcement and firefighters remained on scene for four hours to ensure a safe, thorough search.

The campus was deemed safe at 2 p.m.

