San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on Monday offered a 2020 endorsement for presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg, according to Bloomberg’s campaign.
“Mayors don’t have the luxury of hyperpartisan tongue-wagging, they have to solve problems and get things done,” Liccardo said in a statement Monday. “I’m supporting Mike Bloomberg because as the mayor of the nation’s largest, most diverse, and most complex city, Mike solved problems — to reduce poverty, expand jobs, cut gun violence, improve public health, and build affordable housing.”
Bloomberg, a former New York mayor who throughout his political career has switched parties from Democrat to Republican to Independent to Republican again before switching again to a Democrat, faces 14 other Democratic nominees vying for the nation’s highest executive office.
Liccardo added that a Bloomberg presidency means the former New York mayor will “bring his courageous, innovative and pragmatic leadership to our nation’s great challenges, to do what’s right and make tough decisions regardless of what he might hear from the powerful, the pundits or the polls.”
Six of Bloomberg’s competitors are set to take the stage Dec. 19 for the next Democratic presidential debate prior to the Nov. 3, 2020, election.
