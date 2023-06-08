San Francisco will hold an inaugural Juneteenth Parade on Saturday to kick off a month of celebration.
Fifteen floats, including floats with Black cowboys on horseback and live bands, are slated to move along Market Street beginning at 11 a.m. Over 5,000 people are expected to be in attendance.
The parade “commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans and celebrates African American culture in recognition of Black contributions and progress,” the Juneteenth Parade website reads.
The parade will end at the Ferry Building to join Juneteenth on the Waterfront, which is taking place Saturday at the Embarcadero Ferry Terminal Plaza and the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is part of an ongoing series of events called Pop-Ups on the Plaza that aims to uplift and showcase Black-owned Bay Area food businesses.
Both events are free and open to the public.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day the last enslaved Black Americans in Galveston, Texas, learned that they were free. It has been a federal holiday since 2021.
Other San Francisco Juneteenth events this month include the Sunnydale 2023 25th Annual Family Day at Hertz Playground on Sunday, a Juneteenth kick-off celebration featuring Mayor London Breed at City Hall on June 16, the San Francisco Black Wall Street Gala at The Hibernia also on June 16, the Fillmore Juneteenth Festival at O’Farrell on June 17 and Bayview Juneteenth at Gilman Park on June 18.
