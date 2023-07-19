SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday denied a motion to move the trial of a man charged in last year's attack against former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband out of San Francisco, saying she wasn't convinced the court wouldn't be able to find impartial and fair jurors in the San Francisco Bay Area.

David DePape's defense attorneys argued that the intense publicity the case has received means he won't get a fair trial in the city. They had asked Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley to move the trial to Eureka, a city near the border with Oregon. The federal trial is set to start Nov. 13.

Newly released video shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack in the couple’s San Francisco home last year.

