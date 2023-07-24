Initial tests of Yountville’s municipal water supply showed none of the E. coli bacteria that had prompted a precautionary boil water order, the town said Saturday.
Three negative test results, each taking 24 hours, are required before the boil order can be lifted, the town said in a statement.
Residents can fill their own containers with potable water at the fire station at 7401 Solano Ave.
The filling station is an outdoor sink located at the northwest corner of the building.
It’s accessible from the golf course parking lot or the parking lot at the rear of the station. It will be open Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The town’s water supplier, Cal-Vet, detected E. coli bacteria in the municipal water supply Thursday.
