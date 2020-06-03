Hundreds lined up to volunteer outside San Jose City Hall on Tuesday to clean up graffiti downtown from the ongoing George Floyd protests.
The supply of roughly 150 cleaning kits that staff from Beautify SJ and San Jose’s anti-graffiti and anti-litter programs distributed to volunteers ran out less than an hour after the event kicked off at 10 a.m.
The staff resupplied kits and accepted more volunteers before running out of kits again at 11 a.m.
Tuesday’s volunteer clean-up was the second in a series of city-coordinated efforts, which were scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
By 10 a.m. Tuesday, almost 100 people had lined up to receive their kits containing spray bottles, pads, gloves, sanitizing wipes and face masks on the corner of East Santa Clara and Sixth Street.
Christina Ramos, chief of staff for District 3 San Jose Councilmember Raul Peralez, said a crowd of roughly 300 people used up the staff’s 150 cleaning kits an hour earlier than the 100 kits that volunteers had exhausted on Monday.
“It was a good problem to have,” Ramos said. “However, we only have so much to go around.”
