After a cool few weeks in the Bay Area, residents should anticipate a serious warm-up this weekend with some places expected to see highs in the 90s and even the low 100s.
According to the National Weather Service, a warming trend began Wednesday that will continue through the end of the week and will peak Saturday afternoon.
The North Bay, interior East Bay, South Bay and Santa Cruz mountains can expect temperatures in the low to mid-80s on Thursday and temperatures reaching as high as the mid-90s on Friday and Saturday.
Coastal areas, including San Francisco and the Sonoma and Marin coasts, can expect warmer temperatures although exact values aren’t yet available.
Interior Monterey and San Benito counties are expected to see the hottest weekend with expected temperatures in the mid-90s on Friday and the low 100s on Saturday.
Moderate heat impacts are expected, particularly for those who are vulnerable to heat. Rapid swings from cool to hot temperatures are also expected.
High pressure building in the desert southwest is what is setting Central California up for the warm streak.
