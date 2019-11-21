SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police confirm that they found a homemade bomb at a San Jose high school.
Authorities were called to Oak Grove High on Tuesday after a gardener found the device in some bushes in the student parking lot and took it to the administration building.
Police tell the San Jose Mercury News that it was determined to be an improvised explosive device.
The school was evacuated and the device rendered safe. Classes cancelled Wednesday are to resume Thursday.
Police say there were no reported threats to the school before the bomb turned up and investigators are trying to determine its origin.
