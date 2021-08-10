Bay Area temperatures will gradually rise this week, causing dryer conditions and prompting concerns over wildfires, National Weather Service officials said.
Temperatures are expected to be above average, especially late in the week. Interior areas of the region may see temperatures well above average.
Weather officials said they won’t know how hot the coastal and Bayshore regions of the Bay Area will get until later this week. Thunderstorms are possible in the region this week further stoking concerns over wildfires.
Thunderstorms are possible into Wednesday morning and Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday because of two pulses of monsoonal moisture from the south.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.