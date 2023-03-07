Contra Costa Health on Tuesday advised residents near Martinez Refining Company not to eat produce grown in soil that may have been exposed in November to “spent catalyst” with heavy metals, saying further environmental testing needs to be completed.

“We are making this recommendation out of an abundance of caution,” said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, health officer for Contra Costa County, who issued the health advisory Tuesday. “There is no immediate health threat to the community. That said, it’s also always better to be safe than sorry.”

