Contra Costa Health on Tuesday advised residents near Martinez Refining Company not to eat produce grown in soil that may have been exposed in November to “spent catalyst” with heavy metals, saying further environmental testing needs to be completed.
“We are making this recommendation out of an abundance of caution,” said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, health officer for Contra Costa County, who issued the health advisory Tuesday. “There is no immediate health threat to the community. That said, it’s also always better to be safe than sorry.”
With the spring growing season starting, Tzvieli said refinery neighbors in Martinez and Pacheco can safely plant seeds now in their yards and gardens.
But he cautioned residents to wait for the results of environmental testing before eating anything grown in soils exposed to the spent catalyst. Testing results are expected in the late spring or early summer.
The refinery released more than 20 tons of metal-laden dust into the community over Thanksgiving weekend. The accidental release of “spent catalyst” started around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 24 and continued into the early hours of Nov. 25, showering the surrounding community in the dustlike substance.
Samples of the dust later showed elevated levels of aluminum, barium, chromium, nickel, vanadium and zinc, all of which could have caused respiratory problems in people breathing it.
