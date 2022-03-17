Officials with the San Francisco Department of Public Health issued a warning Thursday to the general public about a recent trend of fentanyl being found in other drugs like cocaine.
Fentanyl is a highly addictive and potentially lethal synthetic opioid and is the leading cause of overdose deaths in the nation.
According to city health officials, and within the past two weeks alone, 12 people who were recreationally using what they thought was cocaine suffered overdoses after it was later confirmed to have been laced with fentanyl. Three of those people were found dead on March 5 in an apartment in the city’s Mission District.
While drug overdoses are on the rise in the U.S., overdoses from fentanyl in San Francisco have been increasing since 2015 — each year rising exponentially. In 2021, a total of 474 people died in San Francisco due to overdoses linked to fentanyl, according to city data.
