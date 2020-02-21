The city of Hayward will begin offering free child care services to parents who want to attend City Council meetings.
The service is intended to make it easier for households with young children to participate in local government meetings. Parents can request childcare services by 5 p.m. on Fridays prior to the council’s regularly scheduled Tuesday night meetings.
Child care will be provided in Conference Room 2A at Hayward City Hall, located on the same floor as the council chambers.
Parents using the service will be required to present a valid photo ID, complete a consent form and sign their child in and out of the room.
Residents seeking to request child care services during council meetings can contact the Hayward city clerk’s office at (510) 583-4400. Council agendas are posted online at hayward.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Meetings are held at Hayward City Hall, located at 777 B St.
