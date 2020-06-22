San Francisco Public Works crews on Monday started an annual sand relocation project Monday along the Great Highway and Ocean Beach on the western end of the city.
Southbound lanes of the road will be affected by the operation, which involves moving about 16,000 cubic yards of sand from the side of the road toward the ocean to reduce the risk of sand buildup on the Great Highway during windy weather.
The operation will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays for up to seven days, public works officials said. The work will primarily be between Noriega and Santiago streets and also addresses sand accumulation near Judah Street.
San Francisco Public Works is coordinating with the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, which has jurisdiction over Ocean Beach, and hired Yerba Buena Engineering & Construction Inc. to move the sand.
