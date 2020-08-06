California’s Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will remain closed for the rest of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, park officials announced Tuesday.
In a statement, park officials said a comprehensive safe plan has been put in place in accordance with industry and public health standards, but the uncertainty of the pandemic coupled with the diminishing number of days left in the 2020 operation season have led the park to remain closed until the end of the year.
The 2020 Season Passes and add-on products, as well as 2020 day tickets have been extended and are valid through 2021. Additionally, all 2020 Season Passholders will now also receive a Pass Perks Loyalty Reward valid for purchases within the park next season.
Season Passes for 2021 will be available for purchase beginning Sept. 8.
