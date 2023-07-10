After a week of chilly temperatures and gloomy summer skies, tank top and shorts weather is finally headed back to the Bay Area. While Monday remains mired in below-normal temperatures, Tuesday will see a return to seasonal averages leading to a week of gradual warming.

“It is looking pretty likely we’ll see temperatures above 90 degrees starting Thursday and Friday for interior portions of the Bay Area,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Dial Hoang said. A high-pressure ridge system will move slowly north from the desert Southwest during the week, bringing with it warming temperatures that are expected to top out Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription