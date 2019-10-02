GILROY, Calif. (AP) — Police say they have cited four Gilroy High School students for sexual battery after they allegedly assaulted a fellow student on campus.
The Gilroy Police Department said Tuesday officers began investigating on Sept. 26 when the assault was reported to police. The department says all the students involved are minors and members of the Gilroy High School varsity football team.
The department says there is no evidence the assault was “a hate-motivated crime” but did not release any other information.
Gilroy Unified School District officials say in a statement they took “appropriate and immediate actions” once they heard of the assault. It didn’t say whether the students were disciplined.
They say they couldn’t discuss the incident because of students’ rights to privacy.
