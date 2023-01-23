OAKLAND — The decision to place Oakland’s police chief on administrative leave was “excessive,” Oakland mayoral runner-up and former City Councilmember Loren Taylor said Saturday.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong was placed on administrative leave by newly elected mayor Sheng Thao following a report released Wednesday detailing allegations of police misconduct in the Police Department. The alleged misconduct may call into question whether the department can exit the federal oversight it has been under for about 20 years.

