Floyd, the oldest and tallest giraffe at the San Francisco Zoo, died Friday.

The 18-year-old male reticulated giraffe had joint degeneration from aging and had suffered a significant decline in health, a zoo statement said.

“His imposing size yet serene demeanor, and independent spirit will be missed,” the zoo said.

Floyd was 16 feet tall and weighed more than 2,425 pounds.

He was born in 2002 at the Albuquerque Zoo and transferred to San Francisco in 2004.

Over his lifetime, Floyd produced 11 offspring and had 24 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren that can be found all over the United States, the zoo said.

“Floyd was truly one of our most beloved animals and a favorite among our guests because he was so recognizable and engaging,” said Tanya M. Peterson, chief executive officer and executive director of the San Francisco Zoological Society. “We are heartbroken but know that he has touched so many during his life.”

Floyd was a reticulated giraffe, an African subspecies that is among the more commonly seen types in zoological parks.

The reticulated giraffe is considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Poaching has reduced its native African population by half, according to the zoo.

