SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol says one person died and two others were injured in a fiery four-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in San Jose that caused traffic to back up for miles.
San Jose Fire Captain Brad Cloutier says all four vehicles caught fire and were destroyed in the collision reported at about 3:30 a.m. north of Bailey Avenue and south of state Highway 85.
Most lanes on the heavily used highway were closed after the collision.
Official said all lanes reopened later Thursday.
