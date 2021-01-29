San Francisco is looking to keep the Ferris wheel in Golden Gate Park for another four years.
The 150-foot SkyStar Wheel was brought to the park last October as the centerpiece for the park’s 150th anniversary. But it’s been largely closed because of COVID-19 restrictions.
On Thursday, Feb. 4, the city’s Recreation and Park Commission’s Operations Committee will consider extending its stay through March of 2025. It is currently slated to be removed this March.
City officials say extending its stay would allow time for the public to use and enjoy the Ferris wheel — which provides sweeping views of downtown San Francisco to the Pacific Ocean — and provide economic stimulus as San Francisco recovers from the pandemic.
The wheel opened last October at 25% capacity but operated just five weeks before San Francisco entered the most restrictive purple tier and it was shut down.
City officials said they were expecting the observation wheel to draw about 500,000 riders in a year, but so far less than 66,000 people have had a chance to take a spin.
