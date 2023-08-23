A panel of federal appellate judges Wednesday heard contentious arguments about a much-debated court order that bars San Francisco from sweeping homeless encampments while there is a shortage of shelter beds in the city.
The appeal has attracted considerable public attention and rallies initiated by supporters of both sides began outside of the courthouse before the case was called and continued even after arguments were underway in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
San Francisco has been vocal about the high stakes involved in the case. City Attorney David Chiu said the case is “being watched by cities and states, not just in California, but within the 9th Circuit and beyond.”
At the close of more than an hour of arguments, the judges on the panel deemed the case “submitted” — a term used to mean that they will issue a decision at a later date when their consideration is complete. However, comments from the bench suggested that they see a way to resolve at least some of the issues raised the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.