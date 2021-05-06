Officials with the FBI’s San Francisco Division announced Thursday a new strategy to combat hate crimes — this amid an uptick in hate crimes being reported against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
Under the new strategy, the FBI will train more special agents to conduct hate crime and civil rights investigations, as well as conduct outreach to community groups, religious organizations, and minority associations to strengthen trust and encourage the public to report hate crimes.
To further increase awareness and encourage the reporting of hate crimes, the FBI has launched a public awareness campaign on social media, as well as through advertisements on Muni trains in San Francisco.
The strategy also seeks to work with local and state law enforcement partners throughout Northern California, offering assistance and training on federal hate crime laws. In addition, law enforcement partners are being encouraged to refer possible federal hate crime cases to the FBI, which in some instances could bolster investigations since federal investigations could run parallel to and in coordination with local law enforcement investigations.
By working with local law enforcement, the FBI will make available resources like forensic expertise and experience in identifying and proving hate-based motivations, even when federal charges are not brought.
Residents who believe they’ve been targeted or are the victim of a hate crime are encouraged to contact the FBI San Francisco Division at (415) 553-7400 or at https://tips.fbi.gov.
