Deputies in Alameda County have resolved an incident at the Oakland International Airport involving a man armed with a knife who was threatening to harm himself on Tuesday morning.
Sherriff’s officials first reported the incident happening at the baggage claim area of Terminal 1 on Twitter at about 7:45 a.m.
The terminal was evacuated as a result. Crisis intervention deputies responded began negotiating with the man.
After negotiating, deputies deployed a Taser on the man. A sheriff’s sergeant engaged in a struggle and was able to grab hold of the knife.
The man suffered a minor injury to his neck and he has been taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported, sheriff’s officials said.
Terminal 1 has reopened, according to sheriff’s officials.
“We are proud that our deputies were able to safely resolve this incident using de-escalation and a great deal of patience,” sheriff’s officials said on Twitter.
