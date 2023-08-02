San Francisco Mayor London Breed took to social media Wednesday morning to address concerns that a large fire in Hayes Valley on Tuesday may have been related to homelessness in the area.
The four-alarm fire on Octavia Boulevard near Oak Street broke out around 6 a.m. and engulfed a building under construction.
About 130 firefighters and 40 fire apparatuses responded to the blaze, which damaged at least five neighboring buildings and displaced eight people.
“The cause of yesterday’s fire in Hayes Valley is still under investigation,” Breed wrote. “While there is always a rush to judge what the cause may be, we must allow our investigators to do their jobs. However, I want to address concerns raised by the neighbors about nearby encampments.”
Breed said that the public can’t rely on social media to “jump to conclusions” about the event and asked for patience.
The mayor said her office is working to address encampments in the area, but that a federal court injunction limits the city’s ability to move tents, “even when people refuse shelter.”
The city attempted to suspend the preliminary injunction that prevents San Francisco from sweeping tent encampments while there is a shortage of shelter beds. The suspension was denied by a judge.
The case was brought against the city by the advocacy group Coalition on Homelessness and a number of individual plaintiffs, some of which were unsheltered people.
In December, a judge preliminarily enjoined the city from enforcing or threatening to enforce a variety of laws and ordinances that would “prohibit involuntarily homeless individuals from sitting, lying, or sleeping on public property.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.