The Bay Area’s weather drama will be cooling off — literally — for the next few days as the region’s heat wave backs off and an unusual thunderstorm pattern heads east.

The daytime highs that blasted much of the inland regions last week will simmer down to the 80s and 90s from Monday through Wednesday, but are forecast to start picking back up again on Thursday, National Weather Service Meteorologist Brook Bringaman said.

