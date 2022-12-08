The Bay Area will see cold and wet conditions for the next several days, including heavy rain and strong winds Saturday, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service.
The rain was expected to begin Thursday overnight into Friday morning, with potential morning frost in the North Bay and to the south in the inland areas of Monterey and San Benito counties.
Friday will see chilly temperatures throughout the region, with a stronger storm with high winds moving in late evening in the North Bay and on Saturday in the rest of the region.
Through Friday, rainfall is expected between one-half and three-quarter inches in the North Bay, two-tenth to one-half inches in San Francisco and the rest of the Bay Area, and one-tenth to one-quarter in the Monterey Bay region. Totals could reach 1 to 1 1/4 inches in the coastal mountains and one-half to three-quarter inches in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
Rain will be heavy on Saturday. The North Bay should see an additional 2-2 1/2 inches of rain, San Francisco and the rest of the Bay Area 1-2 inches, and 1-1 1/2 inches in the Monterey Bay area. The coastal mountains could see up to 4 inches of rain Saturday and the Santa Cruz Mountains might see 2-5 inches.
Wind gusts around 35 to 45 mph throughout the region are possible Saturday with gusts up to 60 mph possible in higher elevations.
Sunday will see lighter rain with temperatures turning cold again with dry conditions next week through Wednesday.
