Boaters in the San Francisco Bay are being advised to be on the lookout as the U.S. Coast Guard will have an increased presence along the water this week as Fleet Week gets underway, officials said on Monday.
Coast Guard officials are participating in this year’s weeklong event, in addition to providing safety and security coverage via various cutters.
Fleet Week kicked off last Sunday and runs through this Sunday, culminating in a waterfront airshow featuring the famed U.S. Navy Blue Angels.
The weeklong tradition, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, welcomes dozens of U.S. Navy vessels and aircrafts to honor the city’s military ties. This year’s event marks the 40th Fleet Week.
“San Francisco’s Fleet Week is right around the corner and the Coast Guard wants everyone to have a fun but safe time on the water,” Coast Guard Capt. Taylor Lam said in a statement. “With that in mind, boaters are reminded to maintain a 500-yard distance from all military ships at all times.”
As part of the safety enforcement, the Coast Guard has brought additional staff from Los Angeles, San Diego and Seattle to assist.
In addition to maintaining distance, Coast Guard officials are also asking boaters to abide by other safety measures, including avoiding the safety zone within the Bay during the airshow. The safety zone will be enforced during the airshow on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Coast Guard officials said.
Coast Guard officials have provided a map for boaters of the safety zone and areas for the ship parade and Blue Angels respectively.
Boaters are being asked to also monitor VHF-FM channel 16 for the latest information. More tips can be found at www.fleetweek.org/safety.
