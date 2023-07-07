San Francisco’s landmark City Lights Bookstore will celebrate its 70th anniversary with a history talk at the shop Saturday.
City Lights events coordinator Peter Maravelis will present the origins of the bookstore at the 1 p.m. talk in Kerouac Alley, located between the bookstore and Vesuvio Cafe.
Founded in 1953 by poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti and sociology professor Peter D. Martin, City Lights has described itself as “a literary meeting place” for 70 years. Its publishing arm is known for its commitment to progressive works and printed works of many beatnik writers, including Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg.
