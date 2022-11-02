North Bay valleys could see frost early Thursday and chilly temperatures are in store for the rest of the region over the next two days, with another round of rain due to arrive on the weekend.
The cold front that brought showers to the region on Tuesday and Wednesday is moving on, but there is a slight chance of small hail and thunder Wednesday night for the East Bay and also Monterey and San Benito counties, according to the National Weather Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.