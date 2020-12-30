Caltrain and SamTrans will provide free train and bus rides from Thursday evening to Friday morning as part of a New Year’s Eve tradition.
Free fares start 8 p.m. Thursday.
On Thursday, both Caltrain and SamTrans will operate regular weekday service, with the last southbound train departing San Francisco at 12:02 a.m.
On Friday, both agencies will operate a Sunday schedule.
SamTrans will resume fares 5 a.m. Friday while Caltrain will collect fares from 8 a.m.
The agencies encouraged people to avoid large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Caltrain prohibits open alcohol containers on trains after 9 p.m. and disruptive passengers will be asked to leave.
People can visit samtrans.com/schedulesandmaps or caltrain.com/schedules for full scheduling information.
