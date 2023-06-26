California was awarded over $1.8 billion in federal funding to expand access to affordable, high-speed internet in the state, U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla announced on Monday.
Approximately 1 in 5 Californians lacks access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet, Feinstein said in the announcement.
The funding comes out of the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, which is a federal grant program that aims to get all Americans online.
BEAD prioritizes areas and communities with Americans that have little to no internet access.
“Access to high-speed Internet is essential infrastructure, but for too long, low-income and underserved communities have been shut out of educational and economic opportunities due to a lack of affordable and reliable access to Internet,” Padilla said in the announcement.
California alone has received a total of more than $6.9 billion from the federal government to date for broadening access to broadband.
The BEAD program is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which has allocated more than $220 billion to infrastructure projects across the nation. More than 35,000 infrastructure projects across the country are funded or underway due to the law, including a grant to retrofit San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge for earthquake readiness.
The federal government will connect every person in America to reliable high-speed Internet by 2030, Biden stated.
