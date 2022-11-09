Brooke Jenkins declared victory in the San Francisco’s District Attorney race on Wednesday after unofficial election results pointed to her win.
She secured 56% of the vote after multiple rounds of ranked-choice voting, and claimed almost 48% of votes counted so far, according to reports from city’s 514 precincts.
“It is an honor of a lifetime to be elected and I pledge that improving and promoting public safety will be my and our office’s top priority,” Jenkins wrote on Twitter.
Jenkins thanked her family, friends, campaign team and staff at the District Attorney’s office.
“We will work with city and law enforcement partners to address public safety challenges in every neighborhood that have festered for years with a renewed sense of urgency and purpose,” Jenkins said on Twitter.
Jenkins was appointed district attorney by Mayor London Breed in June after Chesa Boudin was recalled from the position.
Breed took to Twitter to extended her congratulations to Jenkins on Wednesday afternoon.
“We have a lot to do to address public safety in this city. I look forward to continuing the work Brooke and I have been doing to protect San Franciscans and uphold the law while getting at the root causes of crime,” Breed wrote in a tweet.
In second place was competitor John Hamasaki, who earned about 43.77% of ranked-choice votes. On Twitter he said he could not believe the support his team received in under three months of campaigning. “No matter how it works out, [I’m] grateful to live in the most amazing city and I will always stand with you to fight to make it better,” Hamasaki wrote on Twitter.
