San Francisco Police Department Communications Director Matt Dorsey will soon join the city’s Board of Supervisors after Mayor London Breed swore him into office Monday.
Dorsey, who has also worked in the San Francisco City Attorney’s Office under former City Attorney Dennis Herrera, will succeed Assemblyman Matt Haney, D-San Francisco, who was elected to the state legislature last month.
Dorsey will represent District 6, which includes the Tenderloin, SoMa and Treasure Island.
Dorsey, a recovering addict, said he hopes to target and reduce opioid addiction and overdose deaths while on the board. He also said he asked Breed to consider him for the vacant board seat in part because of his lived experience with addiction.
Dorsey also said he also intends to prioritize building more housing, addressing traffic congestion, improving public transit, improving public safety and advancing LGBTQ rights while on the board.
Dorsey worked under Herrera for 14 years as a senior advisor and a communications director, helping Herrera’s efforts to fight for and obtain marriage equality for the state’s gay and lesbian couples. He later became the communications director for the SFPD, and has also served on San Francisco’s Democratic County Central Committee.
Dorsey, an openly gay and HIV-positive man, will join Supervisor Rafael Mandelman as the second LGBTQ member of the board.
