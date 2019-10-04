San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Friday that she has appointed an interim district attorney following the announcement of George Gascon’s resignation.
Breed appointed Suzy Loftus, a former prosecutor and president of the San Francisco Police Commission, saying she was “confident” in her abilities.
“We need strong leadership in this office,” Breed said. “And I couldn’t think of anyone better to appoint to this position.”
Loftus, who is currently running for the position in the November elections, called her appointment a “tremendous honor.”
She’s running in the race next month against Chesa Boudin, Nancy Tung and Leif Dautch.
Friday’s announcement was initially set to take place at Portsmouth Square in Chinatown. However the venue was changed to a nearby restaurant due to a protest by police reform advocates.
District Attorney George Gascon, appointed in 2011, announced his resignation late Thursday, saying he’d be moving to Los Angeles and may “explore a run for District Attorney” there.
