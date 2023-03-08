Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
A bill to regulate the use of facial recognition technology for law enforcement purposes in California was introduced Wednesday by Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco.
The bill, Assembly Bill 642, would set statewide standards around the use of the technology aimed at protecting privacy and due process rights while acknowledging its use as a law enforcement tool.
Ting said the bill was needed because an effort to extend a ban on the use of the technology failed last year. In 2019, Assembly Bill 1215 paused the use of the technology in body cameras worn by local law enforcement across the state for three years. Since that temporary ban expired, there have been no rules regulating the use of the technology in the state. The new bill is supported by the California Police Chiefs Association.
“At this point there are no regulations,” Ting said at a press conference Wednesday introducing the bill.
The bill would prohibit a match from facial recognition technology from being used as the sole reason for an arrest, search or affidavit when seeking a warrant. It would codify a 98% level of accuracy for a match as the bar for use of the technology. It also restricts its use if it would prevent someone from exercising constitutional rights such as freedom of assembly.
