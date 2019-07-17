Members of the Berkeley City Council unanimously approved an ordinance on Tuesday night which makes their city the first in the nation to ban the installation of natural gas lines in new buildings.
The ordinance, which was authored by Councilwoman Kate Harrison, takes effect Jan. 1, 2020. Harrison said the ordinance will make electricity the standard for energy in new buildings.
She said the legislation isn’t intended to impact building owners making renovations to existing buildings because the city is pursuing a separate incentive for them. Harrison said the ordinance instead affects new building types and systems which she said the California Energy Commission has demonstrated to be feasible and cost-effective as an all-electric model.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.