Cooler temperatures are expected in the Bay Area this weekend with a chance of some places seeing isolated showers Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.
In the North Bay, highs are expected to be below normal Friday and Saturday with the possibility of isolated showers Friday night into Saturday.
Rainfall amounts are expected to be light with less than a tenth of an inch of rain. However, that will shift early next week when high temperatures are expected to reach the mid 80s to upper 90s.
In coastal areas and along the Bay, temperatures will be near-to-slightly-below normal with the possibility of isolated showers along the Sonoma and Marin coasts Friday night into Saturday. Warmer temperatures are expected early next week with highs in the upper 60s to around 80 degrees.
For Bay Area residents who live inland, rain is not in the forecast. High temperatures Friday and Saturday will dip into the mid-70s and low 80s, with high temperatures warming up to the low-to-mid-90s by Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.