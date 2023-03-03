A canvas of light is coming down Sunday after illuminating the western span of the Bay Bridge for 10 years. But with enough donors, it will come “back in a more glorious manifestation,” its founder Ben Davis said Friday.
The Bay Lights have been shining in the Bay Area for many to see despite exposure to grit, grime and 24/7 vibration over the last decade.
Now it’s time to take them down as they are failing faster than they can be repaired in a cost-effective manner.
“I'm confident that they will come back,” Davis said in a phone interview, explaining what residents might see when they do.
Davis wants more people in the Bay Area to be able to see the lights and he wants drivers to travel through a “portal of public art at night.”
Currently, drivers on the bridge cannot see The Bay Lights except in their rearview mirrors. The proposed project will produce a gently undulating pattern of low-wattage, monochromatic light up to 230 feet overhead for 1.8 miles.
Lights will be wrapped around the cables on the northern side of the western span in the re-creation. Currently, lights are on only one side of the cables.
