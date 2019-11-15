Consumer prices in the Bay Area rose faster than prices nationwide over the last 12 months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Bay Area prices were up 3% compared with a nationwide increase of 1.8%. BLS officials said households in the region spent about $81,000 annually in 2017-18 and 39.4% of that went toward the cost of housing.
Bay Area families had 1.7 vehicles on average and spent 11.3% of their expenditures on transportation.
