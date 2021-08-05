A program encouraging people to retire their older vehicles is expected to start up again later this month.
The board of directors for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District approved $8.4 million in state funds Wednesday for the Clean Cars for All program, which provides grants to encourage Bay Area residents to turn in their old vehicles for greener transit options.
The program seeks to reduce pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions throughout the Bay Area, while simultaneously working toward the goal of equitable access to electric vehicles and clean transportation, Jack Broadbent, executive director of the air district, wrote in a memo to the board ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.
The $8.4 million allocation from the California Air Resources Board will allow the district to reopen the program and accept applications.
Since April 2019, it has provided grants up to $9,500 for low-income residents to retire older, high- polluting cars and replace them with a newer, cleaner vehicle or with mobility options like a transit card or e-bike.
The program focuses on disadvantaged communities, which limited program eligibility to 76 ZIP codes in the Bay Area.
Residents who qualify can get grants up to $9,500 to buy or lease a new or used plug-in, electric or fuel cell vehicle or get up to $7,500 to collect a prepaid card for public transit or e-bikes.
Residents enrolled in low-income programs like CalFresh or CalWORKS could receive an additional $500. Residents interested in the Clean Cars for All program can learn more or sign up for the email list for updates at https://www.baaqmd.gov/funding-and-incentives/residents/clean-cars-for-all.
