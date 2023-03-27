You may not have been expecting a baby odd-toed ungulate in Sonoma County. However, Eesha, the pregnant rhinoceros, definitely is, according to an announcement made Friday.
“We are delighted to announce the pregnancy of Eesha, our Southern white rhinoceros. This historic birth will be Eesha’s first calf, and it will be the first rhinoceros ever born at Safari West and in Sonoma County,” the announcement said. Safari West is a 400-acre African wildlife preserve outside Santa Rosa.
The baby is expected to arrive sometime in the next two months. Rhinoceroses are odd-toed ungulates, herbivores that feed on grasses, leaves, and other plant parts.
Putting aside the cognitive dissonance attendant to the idea of a rhinoceros in Sonoma (Safari West also has animals including gazelles, giraffes, laughing kookaburra and zebras), the pregnancy has great significance.
Southern white rhinoceroses are deemed “near threatened” by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. “Given the challenges rhinos are currently facing in the wild, a pregnant rhino anywhere in the world is a reason to celebrate,” Safari West said in the announcement.
Besides, once the young ‘un makes his or her appearance, the International Creature Cuteness Quotient is bound to soar by about 20 points. Baby rhinoceroses (rhinoceros or rhinoceri are also correct, according to Merriam-Webster) are incredibly lovable. They resemble a large brown cough drop lozenge on four short legs, with tiny sleepy eyes, sporting big ears at the top of their heads.
The upcoming birth is cause for celebration for many reasons. This pregnancy was a long time coming, Safari West officials said.
“Ladies, don’t let anybody tell you’re past your prime,” Michelle Yeoh said upon receiving a Best Actress award earlier this month. Eighteen-year-old Eesha is certainly an excellent example.
The story of the pregnancy started in the summer of 2008, when Eesha arrived at Safari West.
“For years we hoped Eesha might contribute to the growth of rhino populations, but she never showed much breeding interest in the male rhinos at Safari West,” Safari West said.
Picky, picky, picky, Eesha. But seriously, as we know, it’s never a good idea to fall for the first rhino who courts you, right?
“All that changed in 2021 when Eesha was introduced to a new male named Ongava,” according to Safari West.
“They soon began displaying the assertive behaviors often seen in rhino courtship,” which apparently translates to “Rhino Stud Ongava got game,” and here we are in 2023 with a baby on the way.
The folks at Safari West are continuing to closely monitor Eesha as the big day approaches.
“While it is common for female white rhinos to have babies, it is less common for female white rhinos to have their first calf at 18 years of age,” Safari West said in the announcement. “But based on our veterinarian’s current assessment, we are optimistic, and hopeful for a safe birth and a healthy calf.”
