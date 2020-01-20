Authorities say a driver has died after a speeding Tesla Model S crashed and caught fire in California.

KGO-TV reports  the car lost control Saturday at an intersection in the city of Pleasanton east of San Francisco.

Police said the car crashed into a traffic signal, a sign and cement wall at an apartment complex. Authorities arrived to see the car in flames.

The man has not been identified. No one else was injured.

Pleasanton Police Department Traffic Unit officers are investigating. It has yet to be determined whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

