Authorities say a driver has died after a speeding Tesla Model S crashed and caught fire in California.
KGO-TV reports the car lost control Saturday at an intersection in the city of Pleasanton east of San Francisco.
Police said the car crashed into a traffic signal, a sign and cement wall at an apartment complex. Authorities arrived to see the car in flames.
The man has not been identified. No one else was injured.
Pleasanton Police Department Traffic Unit officers are investigating. It has yet to be determined whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.