More than 40 shelter animals from Maui will be looking for homes in the Bay Area following the fatal wildfires on the Hawaiian island, according to animal welfare organization Berkeley Humane.
The animals were scheduled to arrive Friday night on an emergency flight to make room for an influx of injured or displaced animals at the Maui Humane Society.
Animals will be going to shelters in the region including Berkeley Humane in Berkeley, Marin Humane in Novato, Animal Rescue Foundation in Walnut Creek, East Bay SPCA in Oakland and Dublin, Tri-City Animal Shelter in Fremont and Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter in Alameda.
Only pets sheltered at the Maui Humane Society before the fires will be coming to the Bay Area, officials with Berkeley Humane said.
