Two groups trying to save People’s Park in Berkeley from the University of California’s plans to build housing there may lose their bid if a bill introduced earlier this year passes the state Legislature.
Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, helped introduce Assembly Bill 1307, which takes aim at housing requirements in the state.
As currently proposed, the bill will eliminate the requirement to curb the effect of noise on other people caused by residents and guests of residential projects in California.
If passed, the bill will also eliminate the need for colleges and universities to consider, in an environmental impact report, alternative housing sites for a residential or mixed-use housing project if certain requirements are met.
According to a recent appeals court ruling, the need to mitigate noise by undergraduates and to consider alternatives must be considered under the California Environmental Quality Act, regulations that must be met by developers like UC Berkeley.
UC Berkeley spokesperson Dan Mogulof said Tuesday that “the campus is committed to full compliance with CEQA and never asked that the People’s Park project be exempted from CEQA.”
Wicks’ bill is currently in the Assembly. The bill will take effect immediately if it becomes law.
